Suspect identified in deadly bowling alley shooting in East Norriton

Officials have announced murder charges against a suspect at large who they believe opened fire inside an East Norriton bowling alley Saturday night and fatally shot a man and injured four others.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office on Sunday said the deadly shooting happened when 17-year-old Jamel Barnwell and two others began fighting with another group inside Our Town Alley on Swede Street around 6:30 p.m.

During the fight, officials say Barnwell pulled out a gun with an extended magazine and fired at least 15 shots. Frank Wade, a 29-year-old man from Philadelphia, was fatally wounded. The four other victims range in age from 31 to 19.

Prosecutors say all three suspects fled the bowling alley immediately after the shooting and left behind three cell phones, one of which belongs to Barnwell.

District Attorney Kevin R. Steele on Sunday afternoon charged Barnwell with first and third-degree murder, attempted murder, and a number of related offenses.

Barnwell, who is considered armed and dangerous, is described as 6-foot-1, 150 pounds. Anyone with information on Barnwell's whereabouts or the other two men wanted in connection to the shooting should contact Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Crime Tip Line at 610-278-3648.

