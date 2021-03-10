Suspect in deadly North Philadelphia hit-and-run surrenders to police

article

A suspect wanted for fatally striking a deaf and mute man with his car last week in North Philadelphia surrendered to police on Wednesday with his lawyer.

Authorities believe 44-year-old Edward Prince was behind the wheel of a blue GMC SUV last Wednesday when it fatally struck 60-year-old Roberto Oquendo Velez as he was crossing 2nd and Ontario Streets around 11 p.m.

Roberto Oquendo Velez ( Family photo)

The crash caused Velez to be dragged 300 feet before he became dislodged from the fleeing vehicle, which authorities believe is a 2001-2005 Yukon or Envoy. Velez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the victim's family, Velez lived a block away from where he was fatally struck for over 30 years and may have been walking home.

Prince, whose last known address is in Olney, was identified as a suspect over the weekend on charges of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

