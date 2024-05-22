Suspect jumped from 4th-floor balcony after fatally shooting teen in Roxborough: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say an argument sparked a shooting that ended with a teen dying, and a suspect performing dangerous maneuvers.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Henry on the Park Apartments in Upper Roxborough around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
An 18-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rat infestation in South Philadelphia causes thousands of dollars in car damages
- Mother, 75, and daughter found stabbed to death in Philadelphia basement: police
- Bucks County woman's false accusation could stop sex assault victims from coming forward: officials
Police say the shooting unfolded when two males and two females confronted the 23-year-old resident.
The suspect then fired a single shot at the teen before jumping from a fourth-floor balcony. Police say they remained on scene.
Charges are pending further investigation, according to authorities.