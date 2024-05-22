Suspect jumped from 4th-floor balcony after fatally shooting teen in Roxborough: police

article

Philadelphia police say an argument sparked a shooting that ended with a teen dying, and a suspect performing dangerous maneuvers.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Henry on the Park Apartments in Upper Roxborough around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

An 18-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the shooting unfolded when two males and two females confronted the 23-year-old resident.

The suspect then fired a single shot at the teen before jumping from a fourth-floor balcony. Police say they remained on scene.

Charges are pending further investigation, according to authorities.