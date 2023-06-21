Suspect may have barricaded himself inside South Philly property after double shooting: police

article

Authorities say a man has barricaded himself inside a South Philadelphia home after allegedly shooting two people.

Police say two people, a 29-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, drove to the Philadelphia Police Department's first district and told officer they were shot.

Police drove the victims to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they were each placed in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators later learn that the man and woman were shot on the 2300 block of Bambrey Street. The shooter, according to police, may have barricaded himself inside a property after the shooting.

Police declared a barricade situation just after 6 p.m.