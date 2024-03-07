Suspect pictured after man shot dead on SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia: police sources

Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say is responsible for the murder of another man onboard a SEPTA bus earlier this week, according to law enforcement sources.

The 37-year-old was killed when an apparent argument escalated into a shooting near Broad Street and Snyder Avenue Tuesday night.

He was shot in the chest, and rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police later identified the victim as Carmelo Drayton.

Sources provided FOX 29's Steve Keeley with photos of the suspected shooter riding the bus before the deadly shooting.

He was reportedly able to escape into the Snyder Station on the Broad Street Line while wearing a mask.

This shooting is one of four that erupted on or around SEPTA buses this week that killed three people and left several others injured, including 11 juveniles.