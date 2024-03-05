SEPTA bus shooting: Man fatally shot on bus in South Philly; search for suspect underway, officials say

article

Another fatal shooting on a SEPTA bus, this time in South Philadelphia, as police search for a suspect.

Officials say the shooting happened on a bus near the intersection of Broad Street and Snyder Avenue about 6:40 Tuesday evening.

The 37-year-old victim was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital by medics, after taking a bullet in the chest.

He died at the hospital, according to authorities.

The shooter reportedly left the bus and slipped into the Snyder station at the Broad Street Line.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, or the tip line at 215-686-TIPS, where tips can be anonymous or dial 911. There is a $20,000, reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

This shooting follows one from Monday when a teen got off a bus in Ogontz and was killed, while four others were injured and a fatal shooting Sunday night as a man got off a bus in Oxford Circle.

