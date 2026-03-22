Suspect remains at large after armed robbery at Christiana Mall: police
NEWARK, Del. - One suspect is in custody as the search continues for a second suspect after a mall in Newark, Delaware, was reportedly robbed Saturday night.
What we know:
Delaware State Police say an armed robbery was reported at Christiana Mall around 7:40 p.m.
One suspect was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.
Investigators say a second suspect fled the mall property in an unknown direction. He is reportedly armed with a handgun.
What we don't know:
Details about the robbery have yet to be released, including if anyone was injured.
The identity of either suspect has also not been released by police.
What's next:
Police are still searching for the second suspect. He was last seen running near Cabela's. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Delaware State Police.