Suspect remains at large after armed robbery at Christiana Mall: police

The Brief Christiana Mall was reportedly robbed by two armed suspects Saturday night. One suspect was taken into custody, and a handgun was recovered. The second suspect, who is also reportedly armed, is still at large.



One suspect is in custody as the search continues for a second suspect after a mall in Newark, Delaware, was reportedly robbed Saturday night.

What we know:

Delaware State Police say an armed robbery was reported at Christiana Mall around 7:40 p.m.

One suspect was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.

Investigators say a second suspect fled the mall property in an unknown direction. He is reportedly armed with a handgun.

What we don't know:

Details about the robbery have yet to be released, including if anyone was injured.

The identity of either suspect has also not been released by police.

What's next:

Police are still searching for the second suspect. He was last seen running near Cabela's. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.