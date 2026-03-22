Expand / Collapse search

Suspect remains at large after armed robbery at Christiana Mall: police

By
Published  March 22, 2026 9:01am EDT
Delaware
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Possible ICE deployment at airports; armed robbery at Delaware mall | Good Day Weekend

Possible ICE deployment at airports; armed robbery at Delaware mall | Good Day Weekend

Trump threatens to deploy ICE agents at US airport on Monday; as Delaware State Police search for a suspect for an armed robbery at Christiana Mall.

The Brief

    • Christiana Mall was reportedly robbed by two armed suspects Saturday night.
    • One suspect was taken into custody, and a handgun was recovered.
    • The second suspect, who is also reportedly armed, is still at large.

NEWARK, Del. - One suspect is in custody as the search continues for a second suspect after a mall in Newark, Delaware, was reportedly robbed Saturday night.

What we know:

Delaware State Police say an armed robbery was reported at Christiana Mall around 7:40 p.m. 

One suspect was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.

Investigators say a second suspect fled the mall property in an unknown direction.  He is reportedly armed with a handgun.

What we don't know:

Details about the robbery have yet to be released, including if anyone was injured.

The identity of either suspect has also not been released by police.

What's next:

Police are still searching for the second suspect. He was last seen running near Cabela's. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Delaware State Police.

DelawareNewsCrime & Public Safety