Suspect arrested in connection with two assaults against young girls at different SEPTA stations

article

A Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection with two seemingly unprovoked assaults against students at different SEPTA stations.

Officials announced that SEPTA police arrested 27-year-old Torey Egypt Grier Thursday.

The assaults occurred September 9th and 13th.

MORE HEADLINES:

The September 9th attack happened during the morning rush hour at the Walnut-Locust Street Station. A 17-year-old victim was reportedly walking in the station when Grier strangled her, shoving her to the ground with both hands around her neck.

He eventually let the girl go and fled the station in an elevator, according to police.

Three days later police believe Grier attacked a 13-year-old girl around 7:30 a.m. at the City Hall stop as she got off the Broad Street Line train.

Authorities say he punched the girl five times in the face and was pulled off by other passengers.

Officials say Grier was taken into custody Thursday and is facing assault charges and related offenses.