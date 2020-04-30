Suspect sought in hit-and-run, carjacking in North Philadelphia

Authorities are searching for a man who they say fled the scene of an accident in a stolen car and later struck a female pedestrian in North Philadelphia.

Police say the incidents happened on Apr. 17th around 9:30 p.m.

A 23-year-old woman sitting in her car on 17th Street reportedly witnessed a vehicle strike another car.

Police say the man believed to be the driver of the striking car got into the woman's back seat and demanded she drive away. After the woman refused to comply, police say the suspect threw her from the vehicle and took off in her vehicle.

Police say the suspect was driving the stolen vehicle in the area of 1500 Willington Street and struck a 20-year-old woman. The suspect reportedly fled the area and crashed the vehicle in an abandoned lot on the 1300 block of Smedley Street.

Authorities say the woman sustained severe trauma to her legs, a broken pelvis, and a large laceration to her leg. She was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators reportedly found a Target receipt inside the suspect's car that they are used to help identify a person of interest.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact detectives at 215-686-3093/3094.

