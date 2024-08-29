Suspect still at large after shooting at gentlemen’s club in Bucks County

article

An innocent bystander was shot when a fight erupted into a shooting at a local gentlemen's club, and police are still looking for the gunman.

Pedro E. Rodriguez, 27, is wanted for an attempted homicide at the Border Gentlemen’s Club in Morrisville early Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect fired several shots after an altercation escalated in the doorway of the club.

The 28-year-old victim was shot when he tried to help the staff. Police say he did not know the shooter.

He suffered critical injuries to his head, left thigh, and both armpits.

Police say Rodrigues and another man fled in a Lexus SUV.

Seventeen other people were inside the club at the time of the shooting, but no other injuries were reported.

