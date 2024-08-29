Pennsylvania trooper injured in hourslong pursuit of drug suspects near I-95 in Bensalem

article

The Brief Suspects flee on foot during traffic stop in Bensalem Located after a nearly 3-hour search by local, state and Amtrak police Pennsylvania State Trooper injured during suspects' arrest Heroin, marijuana and a firearm found in search of suspects, vehicle and backpack



A traffic stop turned police pursuit ended with two arrests, a drugs and firearm seizure, and an injured Pennsylvania State Trooper.

Taheem Armstrong, 36, and Kevin Williams, 30, were initially pulled over by a Bensalem police officer on Wednesday for a suspended registration.

Williams, who was found to have a DUI suspended license and active warrant, fled the scene on foot with Armstrong.

Local, state and Amtrak police set up a perimeter as they set out on a search for the suspects, which lasted nearly three hours.

MORE HEADLINES:

Both suspects were eventually detained on Route 13 near Interstate 95 in Bensalem.

Police say they resisted arrest, causing injuries to one trooper's hand and head. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

During the course of the search, police found a backpack with heroin/fentanyl and a handgun inside, along with heroin, a blender and packaging material in the suspects' vehicle.

Both suspects were also found in possession of marijuana.

Armstrong is charged with Narcotics offenses, Resisting arrest, and other related charges along with traffic violations. Williams is charged with Felon not to possess a Firearm and other Firearm-related offenses, Narcotics offenses, and other related charges.