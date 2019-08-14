Suspect surrenders after 6 Philadelphia police officers shot; 2 held hostage

Six Philadelphia police officers were shot in an active shooting situation while additional officers have been injured in North Philly. Police say officers "had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets."

The incident unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 3700 block of North 15th Street as officers were serving a narcotics warrant.

"It's nothing short of a miracle that we don't have multiple officers killed today," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said at a Wednesday night press conference.

FOX 29's Shawnette reports that the man suspected of shooting six Philadelphia police officers Wednesday surrendered to authorities right around midnight.

Police say two officers trapped inside the house for more than four hours were "safely evacuated" by a SWAT team. The suspect surrendered late Wednesday night after hours of attempting to communicate with him.

Three officers were taken to Temple University Hospital while three officers were taken to Einstein Medical Center. Police say all six officers have been released from the hospital Wednesday night while one officer is still being treated for injuries sustained in a vehicle crash related to the incident.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports the shooter was live-streaming the entire situation on social media.

"I'm a little angry about someone having all that weaponry and all that firepower, but we'll get to that another day," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports that a police sergeant was assaulted by someone in the neighborhood as he responded to the scene. The sergeant was struck in the head during the assault.

Today's shooting of six officers marks the most Philadelphia officers shot in 49 years since seven officers were shot in August 1970 during tensions following a Black Panther party raid.

Temple University locked down part of its campus, and several children and staff were trapped in a day care down the block from the scene.

President Donald Trump has been briefed and continues to monitor the situation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.