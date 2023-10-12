Suspect attempted to sexually assault mom with kids outside mall in Bucks County: police

article

Police say a mom was with her kids when she nearly became the victim of sexual assault, and now they are looking to identify a suspect.

The woman was followed by a man into the parking lot of Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne last week, according to authorities.

As she loaded her kids into her car, police say the suspect reached under her dress to grab her.

The victim told police she does not know the suspect, who is described as being a male in his late teens or early 20s wearing a Penn State Nittany Lions hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.