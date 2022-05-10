Suspect wanted for burglary of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, police say

Police say they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary that took place at the Ritz Carlton Hotel earlier this month.

On May 3rd at around 1:20 a.m., police say a man entered the Ritz Carlton Hotel located on South Broad Street.

Authorities say the suspect forced open a basement door and went through the loss prevention office and locker room.

The suspect took numerous items and then fled the area, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a thin build, wearing black sweatpants with white stripes down the side and a light colored shirt.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police.