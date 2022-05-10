Police: Two suspects wanted for 2 separate robberies at a South Philadelphia 7-Eleven
PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with two separate robberies that both occurred at a South Philadelphia 7-Eleven.
On April 27 at around 1:27 a.m., police say two suspects were captured on surveillance video entering the 7-Eleven on South 10th Street.
Authorities say the first suspect went behind the counter and demanded the money while threatening the store employees with a hammer. The seconds suspect stood by the door as a "look-out," according to police.
After an unknown amount of money was taken from the cash registers, police say both suspects fled the area.
A second robbery occurred at the same 7-Eleven on May 5. Police say at around 12:35 a.m., the same suspects were captured on surveillance video entering the store.
Authorities say the suspects went through the same procedure as the first robbery-- the first suspect threatened the store employees with a hammer while the second suspect acted as the "look out."
Police are asking anyone with information on these two incidents to contact them.