Suspect wearing wolf mask arrested for robbery in Woodbury: police
WOODBURY, N.J. - A masked individual forced their way into a business through the drive-thru window, stealing the cash drawer before fleeing.
Robbery investigation leads to arrest
What we know:
On Nov. 5, a robbery took place at a business on Mantua Ave.
The suspect entered through the drive-thru window, brandished a weapon, and stole the cash drawer.
The suspect was last seen running north through a nearby parking lot.
The Woodbury City Police Department executed a search warrant on Nov. 19, resulting in the arrest of Theodore Sparks.
Sparks, 25, faces multiple charges, including robbery, burglary, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.
The backstory:
The police secured the scene for investigation immediately after the robbery.
The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on S. Childs St, where Sparks was taken into custody.
Community safety measures
What you can do:
The Woodbury City Police Department highlights the importance of their Watch Over Woodbury camera system, which includes over 50 operational cameras.
They encourage businesses and residents to install cameras and can be contacted at 856-815-0065 for assistance.
The Source: Information from the Woodbury City Police Department.