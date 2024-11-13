Suspects armed with sledgehammer, guns wanted for Philly corner store robberies

article

Philadelphia police say three suspects are responsible for breaking into and robbing two different corner stores in just one morning.

Surveillance footage captured the trio using a sledgehammer to smash their way into a store on the 2400 block of North 29th Street around 2:20 a.m. on October 31.

Pulling out handguns, the suspects stormed the store and cleared the cash register.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say they committed another robbery at a different store less than a block away just a few hours later.

All three suspects were seen wearing hoods, masks and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.