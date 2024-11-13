Suspects armed with sledgehammer, guns wanted for Philly corner store robberies
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say three suspects are responsible for breaking into and robbing two different corner stores in just one morning.
Surveillance footage captured the trio using a sledgehammer to smash their way into a store on the 2400 block of North 29th Street around 2:20 a.m. on October 31.
Pulling out handguns, the suspects stormed the store and cleared the cash register.
Police say they committed another robbery at a different store less than a block away just a few hours later.
All three suspects were seen wearing hoods, masks and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.