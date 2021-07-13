Suspects sought after armed robbery at Wawa in Abington

article

Police are searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning in Abington.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. at a Wawa store on the 800 block of Old York Road.

According to police, the store was robbed by three black males who had been armed with semi-automatic handguns.

One of the guns appeared to have an extended high-capacity magazine. All three wore face masks and head coverings.

One of the suspects, while ordering the employee to open the cash register, placed his gun to the victim's head.

After the robbery, the men fled the area.

There was no reports of injuries and police say there is no threat to the community.

The incident remains under investigation.

