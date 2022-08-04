Suspects sought in string of armed robberies, assault of cashier in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police have released images of two suspects they say may be behind a number of recent robberies of city businesses.

Investigators believe the same suspects were involved in at least three incidents dating back to July 27, when a Dollar General Store was robbed.

Around 7:20 p.m. that evening, police say the two suspects entered the store on the 2800 block of Ridge Avenue. After entering the store, one of the suspects produced a gun, went behind the counter, and demanded money from the register.

Approximately $2,000 was handed over to the suspects, and they fled on foot after also taking money from a customer.

The other two incidents occurred within minutes of one another on Aug. 1.

Shortly after 6 p.m. police say the two suspects entered a Wing Stop on the 1500 block of North Broad Street and one produced a handgun with an extended magazine.

The armed suspect demanded money from the register and the two suspects managed to make off with approximately $1,500.

About 15 minutes later, the suspects entered a Dollar Tree on the 2600 block of West Girard Avenue. Once again, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register.

In this incident, the cashier began to fight with the armed suspect, knocking the gun to the ground. Both suspects then assaulted the cashier and left the store empty handed, according to police.

Police have described both suspects as males, about 20-years-old, wearing black sweatshirts and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the incidents or suspects is asked to contact police.