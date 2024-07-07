Suspects sought for two different assaults in one day in North Philadelphia: police

article

Two assaults in just one day have sparked a search for a group of suspects in North Philadelphia.

Police say two female suspects tried to steal a victim's purse on the 1600 block of North Broad Street on June 23.

When a friend tried to help, the female suspects, along with two male suspects, assaulted them.

Three of the four suspects took part in another assault earlier in the day, according to police.

It unfolded just blocks away at 1501 Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.