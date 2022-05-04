SWAT team responds to barricade in Chester involving alleged fatal shooting suspect

article

SWAT team members are responding to a report of a barricaded person in Chester on Wednesday.

Authorities believe the person barricaded inside the apartment on Pennell Street was involved in a shooting earlier in the day.

The shooting happened at a market on the 1100 block of W 3rd Street, authorities say.

A spokesperson from the Delaware County District Attorney's Office confirmed the shooting was fatal, but no additional details were released.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole was in Chester as the SWAT team arrived to respond to the barricade and says two children were removed from the property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.