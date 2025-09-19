Swatting incident at Upper Darby High School prompts emergency evacuation: police

An active investigation is underway at Upper Darby High School after police say a threat to the school prompted an emergency evacuation Friday afternoon.

What we know:

At around dismissal time, Upper Darby High School was placed in an emergency evacuation due to an anonymous tip of a threat to the school.

Students and staff members were dismissed as emergency responders arrived at the scene to investigate.

Due to the emergency evacuation, Springfield School District requested to reschedule the football game slated for Friday afternoon.

As of 3:30 p.m., Upper Darby police say that there is no active threat to students, staff, or the public.