Sweet Victory: Local bake shops ready for Phillies World Series run

Local bakeries around Philadelphia are getting into the World Series spirit by crafting some special sweet treats to honor the Fightin' Phils.

El Merkury, billed as a Central American street food eatery, is twisting its churros into Phillies signature P logo and sprinkling them with edible red sprinkles.

Owner Sophia DeLeon says they've been a hit with customers.

"It really caught on, people love it," DeLeon said. If you're hosting a World Series watch party, the P-shaped churros also come in trays, available with 24 hours notice.

MORE PHILLIES STORIES

Phillies-themed pastries are also winning at Isgro Pastries in South Philadelphia.

"It's crazy, it's still really hasn't set in, and I don't think it will till that first pitch is thrown tomorrow," AJ Isgro told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson.

Some of the cakes being sold at Isgro have the classic Phillies logo, but there's one in particular that's really catching fans eyes.

"We're doing a special Rhys Hoskins slam cake, taking that iconic picture of him slamming the bat down after that incredible home run, and donating all sales to the Muscular Dystrophy Association," Isgro said.

The Phillies and Astros will play game one of the World Series Friday night at 8 p.m. at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Catch all the action right here on FOX 29.