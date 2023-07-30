Tacony-Palmyra Bridge reopens after tractor-trailer fire in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A local bridge has reopened after emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday evening.
Officials say the fire erupted under the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge around 5:30 p.m.
The bridge was shut down in both directions for several hours as crews worked to get the fire under control.
Video from commuters shows a large, black plume of smoke near the bridge.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Vehicle found after teen bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia
- Woman fought back with machete after sexual assault at Philadelphia hotel: police
- 2 firefighters injured battling 2-alarm blaze in West Philadelphia: officials
According to authorities, the westbound lanes on the bridge reopened just before 8 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.