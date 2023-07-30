Expand / Collapse search

Tacony-Palmyra Bridge reopens after tractor-trailer fire in Northeast Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated July 31, 2023 5:49AM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge has reopened after a truck fire temporarily closed the roadway. FOX 29's Eddie Khadim has the details.

PHILADELPHIA - A local bridge has reopened after emergency crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday evening. 

Officials say the fire erupted under the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge around 5:30 p.m.

The bridge was shut down in both directions for several hours as crews worked to get the fire under control. 

Video from commuters shows a large, black plume of smoke near the bridge. 

According to authorities, the westbound lanes on the bridge reopened just before 8 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.