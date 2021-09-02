Tampa Bay Buccaneers are '100-percent vaccinated' against COVID-19, head coach Bruce Arians says: report

article

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are "100-percent vaccinated as an organization" against COVID-19, head coach Bruce Arians said Thursday, according to ESPN.

Arians said that means all players and staff have been vaccinated against the virus. In early August, he had said he expected all of his players and coaches to be fully vaccinated by the start of the season.

Even running back Leonard Fournette, who made headlines over the summer when he said he "can't do it" regarding the vaccine, appeared to have a change of heart.

"People still catch it, but it makes it a lot better to have the shot," he told ESPN's Jenna Laine on Thursday.

This season, the NFL implemented new protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players and coaches. If someone on the team tests positive, all unvaccinated players or coaches determined to have been in close contact must automatically quarantine for five days.

MORE: NFL teams may have to forfeit game, take loss if COVID-19 outbreak occurs

However, those who’ve been fully vaccinated won’t have to automatically quarantine. That means the higher the vaccine rate, the fewer interruptions to practice and games a team is likely to experience.

The Atlanta Falcons became the first NFL team to have all of its players vaccinated against COVID-19, the team announced in mid-August.

"Each player will now enjoy the benefits of being able to work out and eat together. They won't have to test daily, won't have to wear masks around the facility and won't have to quarantine following a close contact with someone who tests positive," the Falcons had said in their announcement.

Advertisement

While the NFL has not required players to be vaccinated, the league did say it would not extend the season to accommodate a COVID-19 outbreak among players that causes a game cancellation.