Teen accidentally shot by friend while playing with gun: officials

article

A teen is recovering after he was accidentally shot by a friend in West Oak Lane.

The scene unfolded inside a home on the 6400 block of North Broad Street Wednesday night, around 9:15, according to officials.

Two boys were playing with a gun, when one of them was accidentally shot in the stomach.

Police rushed the 14-year-old victim to Einstein Medical Center where he is listed as serious, but stable.

The 15-year-old friend fled the scene, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and police recovered a gun.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.