Juvenile arrested for Ocean City boardwalk stabbing that sparked Memorial Day mayhem

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  June 5, 2024 11:04am EDT
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Twelve days after a stabbing sent crowds of people running from Ocean City's boardwalk for safety, officials say they have a juvenile suspect in custody.

The mayhem erupted over Memorial Day weekend as families gathered down the shore to enjoy a long holiday and the unofficial start of summer.

However, Saturday night was quickly filled with panic after a fight on the boardwalk ended with a 15-year-old boy being stabbed in the stomach.

The teen was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and an investigation into the suspect was launched.

On Tuesday, the juvenile suspect was located and arrested in Pleasantville and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The stabbing, along with several other instances of juvenile chaos at the Jersey Shore, prompted law enforcement to crack down on unruly behavior.

These boardwalk rules are now being enforced, along with an increase in police presence:

  • 8 p.m. beach curfew
  • No backpacks on the boardwalk after 8 p.m.
  • 11 p.m. city curfew for those under 18
  • Fines of up to $1,500 for anyone violating the curfew