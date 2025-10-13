Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old, shooting second teen in NE Philadelphia

article

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in the 2nd District. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder and other offenses. A second victim, an 18-year-old female, was injured but is in stable condition.



A teenager has been arrested following a deadly shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead and an 18-year-old girl injured.

Homicide investigation in Northeast Philadelphia

What we know:

On Saturday, Oct. 11, officers responded to a shooting near Teesdale Street and Frontenac Street. A 16-year-old boy, identified as Xzavier Gregory, was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He had been shot in the chest.

A second victim, an 18-year-old girl, was shot in the ankle and is in stable condition after being treated at the same hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed against others who were present at the time of the arrest.

Arrest details and charges

On Monday, Oct. 13, detectives arrested a 17-year-old suspect with the help of the SWAT Unit.

The suspect faces charges including murder, recklessly endangering another person and violations of firearm laws.

The arrest took place at the suspect's residence, and others present during the arrest were taken in for questioning. No mugshot is available at this time.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing, and details about the involvement of others present at the arrest remain unclear. No additional charges have been filed against others as of now.