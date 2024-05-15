Teen curfew, large tent and cabana ban kick off in North Wildwood

If you're headed to North Wildwood any time soon, make sure you're aware of some new rules!

The Jersey Shore town recently passed several ordinances, including a curfew for teenagers and a beach ban on large tents and cabanas.

Both rules go into effect Wednesday, less than two weeks before the shore season officially kicks off on Memorial Day.

Teen curfew

All juveniles under the age of 18 are now ordered off the streets by 10 p.m. this summer. Times will change with each season:

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 15 to September 15

11 p.m. to 6 a.m. September 16 to May 14

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Halloween Night

Any teen on public streets or in public spaces after curfew must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

City leaders say the curfew is aimed at reducing juvenile violence and crime in the popular summer destination.

Tent and cabana ban

Umbrellas with a circular shade no greater than 8 feet in diameter and a pole not longer than 7 feet 6 inches in height are permitted

Baby tents, not greater than 36 inches in height, used to shade small children and infants, width and length are permitted

No person shall locate an umbrella or baby tent in an area obscuring a lifeguard's view of the ocean or in an area impeding a lifeguard's egress from a lifeguard's stand, as determined by a lifeguard.

Baby tents and umbrellas must be securely anchored to prevent uncontrolled movement; however, anchoring lines, tethers, stakes, weights or the like shall not extend beyond the perimeter of the baby tent or the umbrella.

Umbrellas, baby tents and other personal items or equipment shall be removed from the beach by 9:00 p.m. Items left unattended between 9:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. the following day will be removed from the beach and discarded.

The ban was introduced in response to severe beach erosion and lack of beach space during high tide.