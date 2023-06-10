Teen dies after being struck multiple times in Friday night shooting in Strawberry Mansion

article

Philadelphia gun violence claimed the life of another teenager after a shooting erupted Friday night.

Police found the 16-year-old shot multiple times through his body on the 2500 block of 32nd Street in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 10:30 p.m.

Police rushed the boy to Temple University Hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

A homicide investigation is underway as no arrests have been made, and no gun recovered.