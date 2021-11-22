Gloucester City High School senior fatally struck by pickup truck on way to school

Family and friends are remembering a teen struck and killed while walking to school in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

A friend prayed and wept at the site where 17-year-old Christopher Kuhnel was hit by a pickup truck as he walked to school on Friday.

"It’s just truly heartbreaking. You never really wake up and expect to hear that one day, especially if it’s your family," his cousin Alicia Barger said.

Police say the Gloucester City High School senior was struck at the intersection of Johnson Boulevard and he was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. He died the next day.



While police continue their investigation, they say the driver stopped and tried to help.

"Chris was just an amazing kid, you know. He always made people smile, always had a smile loved his family his friends, and enjoyed gaming, especially with his little brother," Barger explained.

A GoFundMe page has been set up. If you wish to donate, please click here.

