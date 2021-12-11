Teen girl badly hurt in Wilmington shooting, police say

article

Authorities in New Castle County are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that police say left a teenage girl critically injured.

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to the 800 block of Kirkwood Street just before noon for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 15-year-old girl who had been shot and rushed her to a local hospital where she was placed in critical condition.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Investigators did not say where the teen was shot or what sparked the gunfire.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting is encouraged to contact detectives at 302-576-3963.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter