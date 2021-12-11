Expand / Collapse search

Teen girl badly hurt in Wilmington shooting, police say

Crime & Public Safety
WILMINGTON, De. - Authorities in New Castle County are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that police say left a teenage girl critically injured. 

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to the 800 block of Kirkwood Street just before noon for reports of a shooting. 

Police found a 15-year-old girl who had been shot and rushed her to a local hospital where she was placed in critical condition. 

Investigators did not say where the teen was shot or what sparked the gunfire. 

Anyone who may have information on the shooting is encouraged to contact detectives at 302-576-3963.

