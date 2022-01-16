Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
8
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Mercer County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST, Lancaster County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 3:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 AM EST, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County

Teen girl gunned down outside Massachusetts grocery store, police say

Published 
Updated 11:32AM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

U.S. crime trends: 2010 - 2020

The following is a breakdown of crimes per 100,000 people in the U.S., provided by the FBI:

WORCESTER, Mass. - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl who was found outside a Massachusetts grocery store early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a Big Y grocery store at 2:47 a.m. and located the victim. Police provided aid until paramedics arrived to transport her to a hospital.

Doctors pronounced her dead at 3:23 a.m.

In their news release, the Worcester Police Department didn’t specify whether they had a suspect. But they did say the shooting does not appear to be a random incident.

Those with information about this case are encouraged to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651. Investigators can also be contacted online.

This story was reported from Atlanta.