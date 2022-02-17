Teen girl injured in quadruple shooting near Germantown Rite Aid, police say

Police say four people, including a teenage girl, were wounded in a broad daylight shooting near a Germantown Rite Aid.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 100 block of Chelten Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said a 16-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman were both shot in the chest. They were brought by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

Medics rushed a 22-year-old woman to Einstein with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to police.

A man who was shot in the hand drove himself to Roxborough Hospital, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Police did not share a motive or a description of a shooter.

