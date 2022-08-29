Teen in extremely critical condition after getting shot in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he became the victim of a shooting Monday morning.
The 16-year-old was reportedly shot once in the chest on the 1400 block of Conlyn Street around 2 a.m.
He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is said to be in extremely critical condition.
No information regarding possible suspects or motive have been released at this time.