Teen in extremely critical condition after getting shot in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say

A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he became the victim of a shooting Monday morning.

The 16-year-old was reportedly shot once in the chest on the 1400 block of Conlyn Street around 2 a.m.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is said to be in extremely critical condition.

No information regarding possible suspects or motive have been released at this time.