Man, 20, shot inside Rwanhurst hookah lounge, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Rwanhurst on Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Castor Avenue at the Ali Baba Hookah Lounge just after 12:30 a.m.

Authorities say someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired several shots inside the lounge.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the legs, according to authorities.

He was transported to a local hospital and placed in stable condition, police say.

No additional details were released and police say there have been no arrests.

The investigation is active and ongoing.