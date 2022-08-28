Police: Man arrested for multiple sexual assaults from March, April in Philadelphia

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 29 Staff
FOX 29 Philadelphia

A man wanted for multiple sexual assaults in Philadelphia is now in custody, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

PHILADELPHIA - A man suspected of sexually assaulting at least three women in Philadelphia has been arrested, police sources tell FOX 29.

 In two of the assaults, he held women at gunpoint in a black Dodge Charger.

All three of the assaults happened in March and April in the area of Kensington Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding any additional potential victims are urged to contact police.