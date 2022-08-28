Police: Man arrested for multiple sexual assaults from March, April in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man suspected of sexually assaulting at least three women in Philadelphia has been arrested, police sources tell FOX 29.
In two of the assaults, he held women at gunpoint in a black Dodge Charger.
MORE HEADLINES:
- North Philadelphia standoff: Man barricaded with ex-wife, child after shooting 3 people, police say
- Police: 1 injured after car overturns, drives in State Farm store in University City crash
- Police: 14 shot, 4 killed in shootings as weekend begins in Philadelphia
All three of the assaults happened in March and April in the area of Kensington Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding any additional potential victims are urged to contact police.