Police: Woman injured during home invasion in Tioga; suspect sought

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a home invasion Friday night in Tioga sent a woman to the hospital.

Police say a man believed to be 5-foot-7 and wearing a face mask entered a residence on the 3300 block of Sydenham Street through an unlocked door.

During the incident, investigators say a 42-year-old woman was struck with a gun and suffered minor injuries to her face and hands.

According to police, nothing was taken from the home during the incident. Further details surrounding this incident are forthcoming.

