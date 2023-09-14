Teen, PECO worker injured as quadruple shooting erupts in North Philadelphia: police

article

Shots rang out in North Philadelphia late Wednesday night, hitting four male victim multiple times.

Officers responded to the quadruple shooting on the 600 block of West York Street around 10 p.m.

Four people were transported to a local hospital by private vehicle:

34-year-old PECO worker shot twice in the lower body

33-year-old shot twice in the shoulder

17-year-old shot three times in the thighs

37-year-old shot once in the rib cage

All four victims are said to be in stable condition.

Police say the shooting is still an active investigation, but no arrests have been made.