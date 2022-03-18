Teen shot, killed while riding mountain bike in North Philadelphia, police say

A Philadelphia teen has died after police say he was shot while riding his bike in an apparent drive by shooting late Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the area of 2nd and Allegheny.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was on a mountain bike when he was shot multiple times in the torso. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe those shots were fired from a passing pickup truck. A parked car was also struck by the gunfire.

Police say the victim was known to frequent the area, but did not live in the immediate vicinity.

Detectives tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that staff at the hospital recovered a handgun from the victim while he was receiving treatment.

Several homes and buildings in the area were equipped with surveillance cameras that police hope will assist them in their investigation.

