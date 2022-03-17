Shooter ambushed man who answered knock at front door, police say

article

Authorities say a young man was badly hurt when he answered a knock at his front door and was shot in the chest Tuesday night in East Germantown.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 5300 block of Magnolia Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Captain John Walker told reporters that a 26-year-old man who lived at the house with multiple people came downstairs to answer the door and was shot in the chest.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

Investigators hope nearby surveillance camera will help them develop a suspect.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter