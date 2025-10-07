Teen shot at New Brooklyn Park in Winslow Township: report
WINSLOW TWP., N.J. - An investigation is underway after reports say a shooting occurred at a Winslow Township park Tuesday night.
What we know:
SKYFOX was live over New Brooklyn Park in Winslow Township, Camden County, where reports say a shooting occurred Tuesday night.
Early reports say the victim of the shooting is a teenager.
There was a heavy police presence at the scene.
This investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The condition of the victim shot is unknown at this time.