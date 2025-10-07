Teen shot at New Brooklyn Park in Winslow Township: report

An investigation is underway after reports say a shooting occurred at a Winslow Township park Tuesday night.

What we know:

SKYFOX was live over New Brooklyn Park in Winslow Township, Camden County, where reports say a shooting occurred Tuesday night.

Early reports say the victim of the shooting is a teenager.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The condition of the victim shot is unknown at this time.