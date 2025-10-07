Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot at New Brooklyn Park in Winslow Township: report

By
Published  October 7, 2025 10:43pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
According to reports, an investigation is underway in Winslow Township after a teenager was injured in a shooting.

WINSLOW TWP., N.J. - An investigation is underway after reports say a shooting occurred at a Winslow Township park Tuesday night.

What we know:

SKYFOX was live over New Brooklyn Park in Winslow Township, Camden County, where reports say a shooting occurred Tuesday night. 

Early reports say the victim of the shooting is a teenager.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The condition of the victim shot is unknown at this time. 

Crime & Public SafetyNewsCamden County