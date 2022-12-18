Teen struck by gunfire as double shooting erupts in North Philadelphia, police say

Police have launched an investigation after a double shooting left a 16-year-old boy and 50-year-old man injured in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section.

Shots were fired on the 1300 block of West Godfrey Avenue just before midnight Saturday.

Two victims were hit, a 16-year-old in the arm and a 50-year-old in the leg. Both were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say a private vehicle is being held at the hospital, but no arrests have been made and no weapons recovered.