Police: Suspects identified after Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find two men wanted for homicide in a November shooting that claimed the life of a 35-year-old sanitation worker.

Police say the worker, identified as Ikeem Johnson, was on duty when he was shot and killed on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue the morning of November 18.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene in what Mayor Kenney called a "heinous act of violence" and an "unspeakable tragedy."

Two months later, arrest warrants have been issued for Nushar J. Scott, 40, and Rasheem Trusty, 30, who police say are both armed and dangerous.

Scott is also wanted in the shooting death of a Philadelphia father who was killed in front of his two teenage daughters over a year ago. Police say 42-year-old Raymond Lighty was the mistaken target of retaliation shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Surveillance video released shortly after the shooting showed one of the suspects walking along a street wearing a hoodie.

Police are also searching for a suspected vehicle described as a dark-colored 2015-19 Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the suspects' arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.