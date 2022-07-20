St. Joe's student was asleep when he was tied up, robbed at gunpoint inside home, police say

A St. Joseph's University student awoke to a terrifying sight inside his home near campus early Tuesday morning.

The 19-year-old was reportedly asleep when police say he was met with the point of gun around 4:40 a.m.

Police say three or four male suspects came in through the basement door of the house on the 5700 block of Drexel Road, which is just blocks from the university's campus.

The student was then allegedly tied up with a belt, shoe laces and an HDMI cable, and robbed.

According to police, the suspects fled with his cellphone, wallet and laptop.

The student was not injured during the alleged robbery.

No arrest have been made at this time. St Joseph's University says it is working closely with Philadelphia Police in the ongoing investigation.

"The university alerted our community about the off-campus break-in and shared reminders about available safety resources," the school said. "Public Safety and Philadelphia Police deployed extra patrols in the area."



