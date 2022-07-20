Expand / Collapse search

FBI: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect still on the loose after robbing Citizens Bank in Port Richmond

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia FBI looking for bank robbery suspect in Port Richmond.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia FBI are asking for the public's help in their search for a bank robbery suspect.

A man entered the Citizen Bank branch at 3500 Aramingo Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say he approached the county, and gave a threatening note to a teller. He then fled after reportedly obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, light blue jean shorts, black hat, black shoes, black cross-body bag and a silver watch on his left wrist.

Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous, and a reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to Philadelphia FBI at 215-418-4000.