Teenager shot and killed in Wilmington, police say

Sky FOX was over the scene of a shooting in Wilmington that left a teenager dead. 

WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington police say they are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead on Wednesday.

At around 5:38 p.m., police say they responded to the 900 block of North Spruce Street for reports of a shooting. 

Responding officers say they found a 19-year-old suffering a gunshot wound. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital where officials say he succumbed to his injuries. 

Police are actively investigating this incident and they are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kevin Nolan at 302-576-3962.