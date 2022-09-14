Teenager shot and killed in Wilmington, police say

article

Wilmington police say they are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead on Wednesday.

At around 5:38 p.m., police say they responded to the 900 block of North Spruce Street for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers say they found a 19-year-old suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where officials say he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are actively investigating this incident and they are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kevin Nolan at 302-576-3962.