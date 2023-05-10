Teens sought in attempted carjacking in North Philadelphia, authorities say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two teens sought in connection with an attempted carjacking.

Authorities say the incident occurred on April 18 at 2:45 p.m. on the 2700 block of Parrish Street in the North Philadelphia section of the city.

According to police, a 37-year-old man had just gotten into his vehicle parked on Parrish Street when he was approached by two males who walked by.

Both males hid their hands in their pockets, simulating they had a weapon, police say.

Officials say the duo ordered the man out of his car, but he refused and drove off.

Both suspects were last seen walking north on 27th Street toward Girard Avenue, authorities say.

According to officials, both suspects are believed to be teens.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 216-686-8477.