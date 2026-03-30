Telford woman’s death ruled homicide; community holds vigil as investigation continues

The Brief The Telford community came together Sunday for a vigil to honor Maria Popol, a 23-year-old woman who was found dead in her apartment on March 15. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that Maria Popol’s death has been ruled a homicide. Officials have not yet disclosed how she was killed or whether there is a person of interest.



The Telford community came together Sunday for a vigil to honor Maria Popol, a 23-year-old woman whose death has been ruled a homicide as the investigation continues.

Community remembers Maria Popol and calls for support

What we know:

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that Maria Popol’s death has been ruled a homicide, though officials have not yet disclosed how she was killed or whether there is a person of interest.

Popol was found unresponsive in her apartment on Main Street on March 15. Following an autopsy, authorities determined her death was the result of a homicide. The investigation remains active.

What they're saying:

Friends and community members describe Popol as a kind and hardworking person who brought positivity wherever she went.

Margie Dominguez, a coworker and close friend, said Popol "brought light and kindness and positive energy" to those around her. She added that Popol was dedicated to her job, never missed work and enjoyed serving others despite language barriers.

Dominguez also shared a personal memory, recalling that Popol had looked forward to simple experiences she had not yet had the chance to enjoy.

"She had never seen the ocean," Dominguez said, noting she had planned to take her there this summer.

According to her family, Popol moved to the United States from Guatemala more than two years ago with her brother. She worked to support relatives back home before relocating from New Jersey to Telford to live with her boyfriend.

The tragedy has deeply affected the local community. Eric Guerra, owner of Luca’s Pizza, expressed shock, saying incidents like this are rare in the area. His restaurant offered free slices during a community vigil held in Popol’s memory.

At the vigil, Tina Guerrieri—founder of Miko’s Place, an organization that supports victims of domestic abuse—encouraged people to speak up if they are experiencing violence. She said the case is a painful reminder that such situations continue to occur every day.

Telford Borough Police Chief Randall Floyd emphasized that the case is a top priority. He reassured residents that local police are focused on safety, not immigration enforcement, urging anyone in need to call for help.

"If we can prevent this from happening again, we want to do that," Floyd said, adding that authorities are committed to seeking justice for Popol.

Investigators from local police and Bucks County continue to work together on the case, though officials have not released further details about the circumstances of her death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Telford Borough Police or the District Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues.