Temple students raise more than $14K for alum whose car was damaged at Super Bowl party near campus

A wild Super Bowl party near Temple's campus left two alum with severely damaged cars and some Temple students are working to make it right.

On Super Bowl Sunday, a video circulating on social media showed a silver Volvo being flipped before rowdy Eagles fans jumped on top of it.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule spoke with the owner of the Volvo, Temple alum Cole Harper, who said he was in the city to watch the Super Bowl with his friends who live on the block.

According to Harper, they went to a Center City bar and by the time they returned to Arlington Street, the block party was way out of control and he went inside.

"I looked out the window, I just saw my car upside down. It was in shambles. I could not believe it happened," he said. "I was trying to look at it in a positive light before the game, just in some sort of messed up sacrifice, maybe the Eagles could win because I gave up my car for it. Unfortunately, nothing was really going my way that day."

A second car owned by a 70-year-old Temple alum and homeowner on the block was also damaged. The owner, Richard Pierce, said his car had a shattered windshield and both mirrors were knocked off.

"I told them we used to party all the time. I lived in the dorms and all, but we never damaged anyone's property," Pierce said. "If I could've gotten out of my door, this would be a whole different interview."

Temple students Matthew Asobayire and Matthew Giovannini started a GoFundMe page to help Pierce pay for repairs.

In the fundraiser's description, the two wrote, "During a block party for the Super Bowl, a handicapped Temple Alumni's car was vandalized. This is completely unacceptable. As fellow members of this community, this is a violation that needs to be corrected. As a street we will be raising money for Rick and we are looking for more help."

The fundraiser, which is now closed, surpassed it's goal and reached more than $14,000.

Two men have since been charged in connection to the damage done to Harper's car as the search continues for other people caught on video involved. Harper says he is working with his insurance to handle car repairs.

Officials are also searching for suspects who damaged Pierce's vehicle.